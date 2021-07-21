Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Earnings results for The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Coca-Cola Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

The Coca-Cola last released its earnings data on April 18th, 2021. The reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Its revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. The Coca-Cola has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.4. The Coca-Cola has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. The Coca-Cola will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 21st at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Coca-Cola in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.69, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.92%. The high price target for KO is $64.00 and the low price target for KO is $55.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Coca-Cola has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $59.69, The Coca-Cola has a forecasted upside of 6.9% from its current price of $55.83. The Coca-Cola has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola pays a meaningful dividend of 3.01%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Coca-Cola has been increasing its dividend for 59 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Coca-Cola is 86.15%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, The Coca-Cola will have a dividend payout ratio of 71.49% next year. This indicates that The Coca-Cola will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

In the past three months, The Coca-Cola insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,895,025.00 in company stock. Only 1.01% of the stock of The Coca-Cola is held by insiders. 66.21% of the stock of The Coca-Cola is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO



Earnings for The Coca-Cola are expected to grow by 6.82% in the coming year, from $2.20 to $2.35 per share. The P/E ratio of The Coca-Cola is 33.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.45. The P/E ratio of The Coca-Cola is 33.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 57.34. The Coca-Cola has a PEG Ratio of 3.38. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Coca-Cola has a P/B Ratio of 11.28. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

