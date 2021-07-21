Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Earnings results for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Triumph Bancorp last announced its earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. The company earned $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.21 million. Triumph Bancorp has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.2. Triumph Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. Triumph Bancorp will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Triumph Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $69.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.45%. The high price target for TBK is $111.00 and the low price target for TBK is $29.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Triumph Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $69.00, Triumph Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 5.5% from its current price of $72.98. Triumph Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. Triumph Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

In the past three months, Triumph Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,487,196.00 in company stock. Only 6.23% of the stock of Triumph Bancorp is held by insiders. 80.85% of the stock of Triumph Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK



Earnings for Triumph Bancorp are expected to decrease by -9.51% in the coming year, from $4.31 to $3.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Triumph Bancorp is 18.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.22. The P/E ratio of Triumph Bancorp is 18.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.59. Triumph Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 2.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

