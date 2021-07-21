Earnings and Growth Analysis : Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Earnings results for Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Umpqua last released its earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Umpqua has generated ($0.84) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.9. Umpqua has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. Umpqua will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “3759164”.

Analyst Opinion on Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Umpqua in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.90, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.34%. The high price target for UMPQ is $16.00 and the low price target for UMPQ is $11.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Umpqua has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.90, Umpqua has a forecasted downside of 21.3% from its current price of $17.67. Umpqua has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.88%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Umpqua has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Umpqua will have a dividend payout ratio of 51.85% next year. This indicates that Umpqua will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

In the past three months, Umpqua insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.58% of the stock of Umpqua is held by insiders. 86.61% of the stock of Umpqua is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ



Earnings for Umpqua are expected to decrease by -5.26% in the coming year, from $1.71 to $1.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Umpqua is 8.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.45. The P/E ratio of Umpqua is 8.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 16.57. Umpqua has a P/B Ratio of 1.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here