Nothing seems to bother Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

Earnings results for Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.

Valmont Industries last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Valmont Industries has generated $8.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.8. Valmont Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. Valmont Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13713722”.

Analyst Opinion on Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Valmont Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $184.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.11%. The high price target for VMI is $215.00 and the low price target for VMI is $153.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Valmont Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $184.00, Valmont Industries has a forecasted downside of 19.1% from its current price of $227.48. Valmont Industries has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries has a dividend yield of 0.91%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Valmont Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Valmont Industries is 24.45%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Valmont Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.51% next year. This indicates that Valmont Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

In the past three months, Valmont Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $252,004.00 in company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Valmont Industries is held by insiders. 86.88% of the stock of Valmont Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI



Earnings for Valmont Industries are expected to grow by 14.54% in the coming year, from $9.97 to $11.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Valmont Industries is 31.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.45. The P/E ratio of Valmont Industries is 31.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 40.64. Valmont Industries has a P/B Ratio of 4.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here