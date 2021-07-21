Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Earnings results for Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $5.89. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.15.

Whirlpool last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. The business earned $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Its revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool has generated $18.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. Whirlpool has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. Whirlpool will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Whirlpool in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $206.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.18%. The high price target for WHR is $261.00 and the low price target for WHR is $162.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Whirlpool has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $206.40, Whirlpool has a forecasted downside of 3.2% from its current price of $213.18. Whirlpool has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool pays a meaningful dividend of 2.64%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Whirlpool has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of Whirlpool is 30.19%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Whirlpool will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.88% next year. This indicates that Whirlpool will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

In the past three months, Whirlpool insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $50,730,909.00 in company stock. Only 1.35% of the stock of Whirlpool is held by insiders. 89.75% of the stock of Whirlpool is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR



Earnings for Whirlpool are expected to decrease by -6.21% in the coming year, from $24.00 to $22.51 per share. The P/E ratio of Whirlpool is 9.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.54. The P/E ratio of Whirlpool is 9.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 39.23. Whirlpool has a PEG Ratio of 1.20. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Whirlpool has a P/B Ratio of 2.83. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here