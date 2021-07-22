How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for ABB (NYSE:ABB)

Earnings results for ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

ABB last released its earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Its revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ABB has generated $0.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. ABB has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. ABB will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 4:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ABB (NYSE:ABB)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ABB in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.99%. The high price target for ABB is $36.00 and the low price target for ABB is $29.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ABB has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.33, ABB has a forecasted downside of 7.0% from its current price of $35.84. ABB has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB has a dividend yield of 1.45%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ABB has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ABB is 52.04%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ABB will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.08% next year. This indicates that ABB will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ABB (NYSE:ABB)

In the past three months, ABB insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.01% of the stock of ABB is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ABB (NYSE:ABB



Earnings for ABB are expected to grow by 19.55% in the coming year, from $1.33 to $1.59 per share. The P/E ratio of ABB is 14.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.51. The P/E ratio of ABB is 14.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 43.40. ABB has a PEG Ratio of 4.17. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ABB has a P/B Ratio of 4.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

