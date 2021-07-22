Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Earnings results for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57.

Abbott Laboratories last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has generated $3.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.3. Abbott Laboratories has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. Abbott Laboratories will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Abbott Laboratories in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $122.69, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.12%. The high price target for ABT is $140.00 and the low price target for ABT is $94.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Abbott Laboratories has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $122.69, Abbott Laboratories has a forecasted upside of 3.1% from its current price of $118.98. Abbott Laboratories has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories has a dividend yield of 1.52%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Abbott Laboratories has been increasing its dividend for 49 years. The dividend payout ratio of Abbott Laboratories is 49.32%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Abbott Laboratories will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.63% next year. This indicates that Abbott Laboratories will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

In the past three months, Abbott Laboratories insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,339,662.00 in company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Abbott Laboratories is held by insiders. 72.99% of the stock of Abbott Laboratories is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT



Earnings for Abbott Laboratories are expected to grow by 7.13% in the coming year, from $4.35 to $4.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Abbott Laboratories is 37.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.56. The P/E ratio of Abbott Laboratories is 37.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 39.96. Abbott Laboratories has a PEG Ratio of 2.34. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Abbott Laboratories has a P/B Ratio of 6.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here