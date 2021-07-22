Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

Earnings results for Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.92.

Allegion last announced its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has generated $5.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.7. Allegion has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. Allegion will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Allegion in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $127.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.02%. The high price target for ALLE is $150.00 and the low price target for ALLE is $99.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Allegion has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $127.80, Allegion has a forecasted downside of 9.0% from its current price of $140.47. Allegion has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion has a dividend yield of 1.02%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Allegion has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Allegion is 28.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Allegion will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.40% next year. This indicates that Allegion will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

In the past three months, Allegion insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,547,399.00 in company stock. Only 0.46% of the stock of Allegion is held by insiders. 90.44% of the stock of Allegion is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)



Earnings for Allegion are expected to grow by 9.04% in the coming year, from $5.20 to $5.67 per share. The P/E ratio of Allegion is 30.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.56. The P/E ratio of Allegion is 30.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 43.40. Allegion has a PEG Ratio of 4.61. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Allegion has a P/B Ratio of 15.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

