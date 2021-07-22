, Will stock surge before Earnings results? American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

Earnings results for American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.1400000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.08.

American Electric Power last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm earned $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Its revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has generated $4.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4. American Electric Power has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. American Electric Power will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Electric Power in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $95.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.13%. The high price target for AEP is $105.00 and the low price target for AEP is $83.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power pays a meaningful dividend of 3.45%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. American Electric Power does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of American Electric Power is 66.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, American Electric Power will have a dividend payout ratio of 59.68% next year. This indicates that American Electric Power will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

In the past three months, American Electric Power insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,334,826.00 in company stock. Only 0.14% of the stock of American Electric Power is held by insiders. 73.91% of the stock of American Electric Power is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP



Earnings for American Electric Power are expected to grow by 5.98% in the coming year, from $4.68 to $4.96 per share. The P/E ratio of American Electric Power is 18.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.56. The P/E ratio of American Electric Power is 18.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 29.42. American Electric Power has a PEG Ratio of 3.11. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. American Electric Power has a P/B Ratio of 2.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

