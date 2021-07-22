Earnings and Growth Analysis : Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Earnings results for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.94. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Bank OZK last announced its earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. Bank OZK has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Bank OZK has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. Bank OZK will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 23rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “3462545”.

Analyst Opinion on Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bank OZK in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.65%. The high price target for OZK is $55.00 and the low price target for OZK is $30.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK pays a meaningful dividend of 2.87%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bank OZK has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Bank OZK is 50.44%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bank OZK will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.76% next year. This indicates that Bank OZK will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

In the past three months, Bank OZK insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.70% of the stock of Bank OZK is held by insiders. 81.41% of the stock of Bank OZK is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK



Earnings for Bank OZK are expected to decrease by -9.38% in the coming year, from $3.84 to $3.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Bank OZK is 12.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.56. The P/E ratio of Bank OZK is 12.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.78. Bank OZK has a P/B Ratio of 1.22. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

