Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.84. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.8.

BankUnited last posted its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228 million. BankUnited has generated $2.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. BankUnited has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. BankUnited will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “7297918”.

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BankUnited in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.53%. The high price target for BKU is $54.00 and the low price target for BKU is $21.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BankUnited pays a meaningful dividend of 2.39%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. BankUnited has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of BankUnited is 44.66%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, BankUnited will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.99% next year. This indicates that BankUnited will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, BankUnited insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $326,015.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of BankUnited is held by insiders. 99.08% of the stock of BankUnited is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for BankUnited are expected to decrease by -2.21% in the coming year, from $3.62 to $3.54 per share. The P/E ratio of BankUnited is 11.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.01. The P/E ratio of BankUnited is 11.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.77. BankUnited has a P/B Ratio of 1.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

