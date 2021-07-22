Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Earnings results for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 29 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $10.26.

Biogen last issued its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has generated $33.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.9. Biogen has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. Biogen will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

30 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Biogen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $383.07, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.61%. The high price target for BIIB is $500.00 and the low price target for BIIB is $244.00. There are currently 13 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Biogen has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 13 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $383.07, Biogen has a forecasted upside of 18.6% from its current price of $322.96. Biogen has been the subject of 19 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen does not currently pay a dividend. Biogen does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

In the past three months, Biogen insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,474,381.00 in company stock. Only 0.62% of the stock of Biogen is held by insiders. 83.25% of the stock of Biogen is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB



Earnings for Biogen are expected to grow by 12.36% in the coming year, from $18.61 to $20.91 per share. The P/E ratio of Biogen is 16.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.56. The P/E ratio of Biogen is 16.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 39.96. Biogen has a PEG Ratio of 1.60. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Biogen has a P/B Ratio of 4.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here