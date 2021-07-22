Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Earnings results for Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6099999999999999.

Carlisle Companies last released its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carlisle Companies has generated $6.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.8. Carlisle Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. Carlisle Companies will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Carlisle Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $199.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.64%. The high price target for CSL is $230.00 and the low price target for CSL is $155.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Carlisle Companies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $199.17, Carlisle Companies has a forecasted upside of 0.6% from its current price of $197.90. Carlisle Companies has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies has a dividend yield of 1.06%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Carlisle Companies has been increasing its dividend for 25 years. The dividend payout ratio of Carlisle Companies is 33.23%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Carlisle Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.31% next year. This indicates that Carlisle Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

In the past three months, Carlisle Companies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,436,208.00 in company stock. Only 1.68% of the stock of Carlisle Companies is held by insiders. 91.45% of the stock of Carlisle Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL



Earnings for Carlisle Companies are expected to grow by 18.99% in the coming year, from $8.69 to $10.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Carlisle Companies is 34.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.56. The P/E ratio of Carlisle Companies is 34.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Multi-Sector Conglomerates sector average P/E ratio of about 21.80. Carlisle Companies has a PEG Ratio of 1.47. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Carlisle Companies has a P/B Ratio of 4.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

