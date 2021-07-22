worth buying post Earnings results? Celanese (NYSE:CE)

Earnings results for Celanese (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.3.

Celanese last announced its earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The business earned $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Its revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Celanese has generated $7.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.4. Celanese has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. Celanese will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 23rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 877-660-6853 with passcode “13720622”.

Analyst Opinion on Celanese (NYSE:CE)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Celanese in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $158.81, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.85%. The high price target for CE is $200.00 and the low price target for CE is $104.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Celanese has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $158.81, Celanese has a forecasted upside of 4.8% from its current price of $151.47. Celanese has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Celanese (NYSE:CE)

Celanese pays a meaningful dividend of 1.80%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Celanese has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Celanese is 35.60%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Celanese will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.76% next year. This indicates that Celanese will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Celanese (NYSE:CE)

In the past three months, Celanese insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.20% of the stock of Celanese is held by insiders. 92.73% of the stock of Celanese is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Celanese (NYSE:CE



Earnings for Celanese are expected to decrease by -5.89% in the coming year, from $13.92 to $13.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Celanese is 8.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.01. The P/E ratio of Celanese is 8.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 29.47. Celanese has a PEG Ratio of 0.53. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Celanese has a P/B Ratio of 4.44. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

