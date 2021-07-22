Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Earnings results for Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Commerce Bancshares last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 14th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Commerce Bancshares has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.2. Commerce Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Commerce Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.58%. The high price target for CBSH is $78.00 and the low price target for CBSH is $59.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Commerce Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.50, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $68.00, Commerce Bancshares has a forecasted downside of 6.6% from its current price of $72.79. Commerce Bancshares has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares has a dividend yield of 1.45%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Commerce Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Commerce Bancshares is 36.08%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Commerce Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.17% next year. This indicates that Commerce Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

In the past three months, Commerce Bancshares insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $411,174.00 in company stock. Only 3.30% of the stock of Commerce Bancshares is held by insiders. 66.14% of the stock of Commerce Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH



Earnings for Commerce Bancshares are expected to decrease by -10.22% in the coming year, from $4.01 to $3.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Commerce Bancshares is 20.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.56. The P/E ratio of Commerce Bancshares is 20.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.77. Commerce Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 2.51. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here