Earnings and Growth Analysis : Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Earnings results for Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 07/21/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.11.

Community Trust Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. The firm earned $55.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million. Community Trust Bancorp has generated $3.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. Community Trust Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Community Trust Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.22%. The high price target for CTBI is $41.00 and the low price target for CTBI is $41.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Community Trust Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.00, Community Trust Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 4.2% from its current price of $39.34. Community Trust Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.95%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Community Trust Bancorp has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Community Trust Bancorp is 45.97%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Community Trust Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 44.64% next year. This indicates that Community Trust Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI)

In the past three months, Community Trust Bancorp insiders have sold 5,376.82% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $22,140.00 in company stock and sold $1,212,568.00 in company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of Community Trust Bancorp is held by insiders. 57.44% of the stock of Community Trust Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI



Earnings for Community Trust Bancorp are expected to decrease by -22.47% in the coming year, from $4.45 to $3.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Community Trust Bancorp is 9.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.22. The P/E ratio of Community Trust Bancorp is 9.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.59. Community Trust Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

