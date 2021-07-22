Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Earnings results for Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.01.

Crocs last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs has generated $3.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.3. Crocs has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. Crocs will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Crocs in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $112.11, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.56%. The high price target for CROX is $143.00 and the low price target for CROX is $53.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Crocs has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $112.11, Crocs has a forecasted downside of 6.6% from its current price of $119.98. Crocs has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs does not currently pay a dividend. Crocs does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

In the past three months, Crocs insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,894,394.00 in company stock. Only 2.38% of the stock of Crocs is held by insiders. 93.15% of the stock of Crocs is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX



Earnings for Crocs are expected to grow by 14.21% in the coming year, from $5.84 to $6.67 per share. The P/E ratio of Crocs is 20.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.56. The P/E ratio of Crocs is 20.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 39.73. Crocs has a PEG Ratio of 1.28. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Crocs has a P/B Ratio of 27.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here