Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Earnings results for Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.44.

Danaher last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has generated $6.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.1. Danaher has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. Danaher will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Danaher in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $280.62, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.29%. The high price target for DHR is $330.00 and the low price target for DHR is $210.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Danaher has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.85, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $280.62, Danaher has a forecasted upside of 0.3% from its current price of $279.80. Danaher has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher has a dividend yield of 0.30%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Danaher has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Danaher is 13.31%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Danaher will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.36% next year. This indicates that Danaher will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

In the past three months, Danaher insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,051,818.00 in company stock. Only 11.40% of the stock of Danaher is held by insiders. 77.50% of the stock of Danaher is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Danaher (NYSE:DHR



Earnings for Danaher are expected to grow by 0.45% in the coming year, from $8.93 to $8.97 per share. The P/E ratio of Danaher is 44.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.56. The P/E ratio of Danaher is 44.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Multi-Sector Conglomerates sector average P/E ratio of about 21.80. Danaher has a PEG Ratio of 1.77. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Danaher has a P/B Ratio of 5.44. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here