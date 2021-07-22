Earnings and Growth Analysis : DOW (NYSE:DOW)

Earnings results for DOW (NYSE:DOW)

Dow Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.26.

DOW last released its quarterly earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Its revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. DOW has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.8. DOW has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. DOW will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on DOW (NYSE:DOW)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DOW in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.63, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.51%. The high price target for DOW is $83.00 and the low price target for DOW is $33.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 12 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

DOW has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 12 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.63, DOW has a forecasted downside of 3.5% from its current price of $59.73. DOW has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: DOW (NYSE:DOW)

DOW is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.78%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. DOW has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of DOW is 168.67%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, DOW will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.11% next year. This indicates that DOW will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: DOW (NYSE:DOW)

In the past three months, DOW insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,050,500.00 in company stock. Only 0.43% of the stock of DOW is held by insiders. 66.79% of the stock of DOW is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DOW (NYSE:DOW



Earnings for DOW are expected to decrease by -21.77% in the coming year, from $7.44 to $5.82 per share. The P/E ratio of DOW is 22.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.56. The P/E ratio of DOW is 22.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 29.67. DOW has a PEG Ratio of 0.28. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. DOW has a P/B Ratio of 3.41. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here