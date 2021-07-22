Should you short it before the Earnings result? : East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Earnings results for East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.7.

East West Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business earned $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. Its revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. East West Bancorp has generated $3.97 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.0. East West Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. East West Bancorp will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 11:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10157563”.

Analyst Opinion on East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for East West Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $75.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.81%. The high price target for EWBC is $90.00 and the low price target for EWBC is $36.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

East West Bancorp has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.92%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. East West Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of East West Bancorp is 33.25%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, East West Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.66% next year. This indicates that East West Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

In the past three months, East West Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $232,187.00 in company stock. Only 0.78% of the stock of East West Bancorp is held by insiders. 87.59% of the stock of East West Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC



Earnings for East West Bancorp are expected to decrease by -1.06% in the coming year, from $5.64 to $5.58 per share. The P/E ratio of East West Bancorp is 15.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.51. The P/E ratio of East West Bancorp is 15.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.79. East West Bancorp has a PEG Ratio of 1.17. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. East West Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.89. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

