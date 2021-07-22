, Will stock surge before Earnings results? First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

Earnings results for First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

First American Corporation (The) is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.05.

First American Financial last released its earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm earned $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. First American Financial has generated $5.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.2. First American Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. First American Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First American Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $71.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.84%. The high price target for FAF is $78.00 and the low price target for FAF is $67.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.92%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First American Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of First American Financial is 33.76%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First American Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.24% next year. This indicates that First American Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

In the past three months, First American Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.20% of the stock of First American Financial is held by insiders. 86.00% of the stock of First American Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF



Earnings for First American Financial are expected to decrease by -9.80% in the coming year, from $6.53 to $5.89 per share. The P/E ratio of First American Financial is 8.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.56. The P/E ratio of First American Financial is 8.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.78. First American Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

