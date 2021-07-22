may delivered a positive earnings surprise First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Earnings results for First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 07/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38.

First Financial Bankshares last posted its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm earned $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares has generated $1.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.2. First Financial Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Financial Bankshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.85%. The high price target for FFIN is $52.00 and the low price target for FFIN is $28.00. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

First Financial Bankshares has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.00, and is based on no buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.00, First Financial Bankshares has a forecasted downside of 17.8% from its current price of $48.69. First Financial Bankshares has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares has a dividend yield of 1.25%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Financial Bankshares has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Financial Bankshares is 42.25%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Financial Bankshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.17% next year. This indicates that First Financial Bankshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN)

In the past three months, First Financial Bankshares insiders have bought 52.35% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,571,673.00 in company stock and sold $1,031,600.00 in company stock. Only 4.20% of the stock of First Financial Bankshares is held by insiders. 52.56% of the stock of First Financial Bankshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN



Earnings for First Financial Bankshares are expected to decrease by -9.15% in the coming year, from $1.53 to $1.39 per share. The P/E ratio of First Financial Bankshares is 31.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.56. The P/E ratio of First Financial Bankshares is 31.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.77. First Financial Bankshares has a P/B Ratio of 4.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

