Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

Earnings results for FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57.

FirstEnergy last posted its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. FirstEnergy has generated $2.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. FirstEnergy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. FirstEnergy will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 23rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FirstEnergy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.11%. The high price target for FE is $45.00 and the low price target for FE is $32.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

FirstEnergy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.30, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.33, FirstEnergy has a forecasted upside of 2.1% from its current price of $37.54. FirstEnergy has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.15%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. FirstEnergy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of FirstEnergy is 65.27%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, FirstEnergy will have a dividend payout ratio of 59.54% next year. This indicates that FirstEnergy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

In the past three months, FirstEnergy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.20% of the stock of FirstEnergy is held by insiders. 81.82% of the stock of FirstEnergy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE



Earnings for FirstEnergy are expected to grow by 3.15% in the coming year, from $2.54 to $2.62 per share. The P/E ratio of FirstEnergy is 15.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.56. The P/E ratio of FirstEnergy is 15.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 29.42. FirstEnergy has a P/B Ratio of 2.81. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here