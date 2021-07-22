Must-See Earnings Estimates Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Earnings results for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts Company is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.32.

Genuine Parts last announced its earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has generated $5.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.9. Genuine Parts has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. Genuine Parts will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 844-512-2921 with passcode “13720671”.

Analyst Opinion on Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Genuine Parts in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $128.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.91%. The high price target for GPC is $140.00 and the low price target for GPC is $106.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts pays a meaningful dividend of 2.54%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Genuine Parts has been increasing its dividend for 59 years. The dividend payout ratio of Genuine Parts is 61.86%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Genuine Parts will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.62% next year. This indicates that Genuine Parts will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

In the past three months, Genuine Parts insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $330,775.00 in company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of Genuine Parts is held by insiders. 75.08% of the stock of Genuine Parts is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC



Earnings for Genuine Parts are expected to grow by 6.45% in the coming year, from $6.05 to $6.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Genuine Parts is 379.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.56. The P/E ratio of Genuine Parts is 379.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 43.66. Genuine Parts has a PEG Ratio of 2.92. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Genuine Parts has a P/B Ratio of 5.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

