Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Earnings results for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

Glacier Bancorp last issued its earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp has generated $2.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.5. Glacier Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. Glacier Bancorp will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 23rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “7591544”.

Analyst Opinion on Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Glacier Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 31.45%. The high price target for GBCI is $36.00 and the low price target for GBCI is $36.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Glacier Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.00, Glacier Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 31.5% from its current price of $52.52. Glacier Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.48%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Glacier Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Glacier Bancorp is 45.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Glacier Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.39% next year. This indicates that Glacier Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

In the past three months, Glacier Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.55% of the stock of Glacier Bancorp is held by insiders. 72.63% of the stock of Glacier Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI



Earnings for Glacier Bancorp are expected to grow by 6.02% in the coming year, from $2.66 to $2.82 per share. The P/E ratio of Glacier Bancorp is 16.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.10. The P/E ratio of Glacier Bancorp is 16.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 16.75. Glacier Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 2.17. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

