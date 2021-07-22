Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Earnings results for Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.93.

Great Southern Bancorp last announced its earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $53.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. Great Southern Bancorp has generated $4.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. Great Southern Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. Great Southern Bancorp will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 3:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Great Southern Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $56.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.52%. The high price target for GSBC is $56.00 and the low price target for GSBC is $56.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.72%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Great Southern Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Great Southern Bancorp is 32.30%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Great Southern Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.09% next year. This indicates that Great Southern Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

In the past three months, Great Southern Bancorp insiders have sold 38,346.63% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $1,452.00 in company stock and sold $558,245.00 in company stock. Only 24.27% of the stock of Great Southern Bancorp is held by insiders. 44.97% of the stock of Great Southern Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC



Earnings for Great Southern Bancorp are expected to decrease by -12.40% in the coming year, from $5.16 to $4.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Great Southern Bancorp is 11.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.96. The P/E ratio of Great Southern Bancorp is 11.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.40. Great Southern Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

