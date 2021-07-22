Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Herc (NYSE:HRI)

Earnings results for Herc (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Herc last posted its earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The firm earned $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.60 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Herc has generated $3.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.7. Herc has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. Herc will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10157313”.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Herc in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $111.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.07%. The high price target for HRI is $135.00 and the low price target for HRI is $53.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Herc has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $111.50, Herc has a forecasted downside of 5.1% from its current price of $117.45. Herc has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Herc does not currently pay a dividend. Herc does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Herc insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,067,818.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Herc is held by insiders. 95.57% of the stock of Herc is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Herc are expected to grow by 10.64% in the coming year, from $6.39 to $7.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Herc is 31.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.56. The P/E ratio of Herc is 31.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 63.50. Herc has a PEG Ratio of 0.39. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Herc has a P/B Ratio of 4.63. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

