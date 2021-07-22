Earnings and Growth Analysis : Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Earnings results for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.23.

Intel last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business earned $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has generated $5.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Intel has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. Intel will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

38 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Intel in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $62.76, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.61%. The high price target for INTC is $85.00 and the low price target for INTC is $40.00. There are currently 13 sell ratings, 12 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Intel has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 12 hold ratings, and 13 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $62.76, Intel has a forecasted upside of 11.6% from its current price of $56.23. Intel has been the subject of 13 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel pays a meaningful dividend of 2.52%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Intel has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Intel is 26.23%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Intel will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.09% next year. This indicates that Intel will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

In the past three months, Intel insiders have sold 34.24% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $249,984.00 in company stock and sold $335,570.00 in company stock. Only 0.02% of the stock of Intel is held by insiders. 62.98% of the stock of Intel is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC



Earnings for Intel are expected to remain at $4.62 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Intel is 12.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.51. The P/E ratio of Intel is 12.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.71. Intel has a PEG Ratio of 1.58. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Intel has a P/B Ratio of 2.82. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here