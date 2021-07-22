Earnings : What to expect KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)

Earnings results for KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group Inc is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.04.

KB Financial Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $3.24 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group has generated $7.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.2. KB Financial Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. KB Financial Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 3:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for KB Financial Group.

Dividend Strength: KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group pays a meaningful dividend of 3.00%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. KB Financial Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of KB Financial Group is 17.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)

In the past three months, KB Financial Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 69.00% of the stock of KB Financial Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 5.29% of the stock of KB Financial Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB



The P/E ratio of KB Financial Group is 5.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.56. The P/E ratio of KB Financial Group is 5.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.78. KB Financial Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.46. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here