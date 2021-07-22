Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

Earnings results for Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies last announced its earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm earned $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Marsh & McLennan Companies has generated $4.97 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.5. Marsh & McLennan Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. Marsh & McLennan Companies will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Marsh & McLennan Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $133.79, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.04%. The high price target for MMC is $157.00 and the low price target for MMC is $113.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Marsh & McLennan Companies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $133.79, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a forecasted downside of 6.0% from its current price of $142.39. Marsh & McLennan Companies has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies has a dividend yield of 1.31%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Marsh & McLennan Companies has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of Marsh & McLennan Companies is 37.42%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Marsh & McLennan Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.24% next year. This indicates that Marsh & McLennan Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

In the past three months, Marsh & McLennan Companies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $15,569,486.00 in company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of Marsh & McLennan Companies is held by insiders. 87.44% of the stock of Marsh & McLennan Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC



Earnings for Marsh & McLennan Companies are expected to grow by 8.47% in the coming year, from $5.67 to $6.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Marsh & McLennan Companies is 32.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.51. The P/E ratio of Marsh & McLennan Companies is 32.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.79. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a PEG Ratio of 2.67. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a P/B Ratio of 7.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here