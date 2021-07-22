Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Earnings results for Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.8100000000000005. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Nucor last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Nucor has generated $3.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.2. Nucor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. Nucor will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 2:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nucor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $80.27, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.59%. The high price target for NUE is $114.00 and the low price target for NUE is $48.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Nucor has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.30, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $80.27, Nucor has a forecasted downside of 13.6% from its current price of $92.90. Nucor has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor pays a meaningful dividend of 1.77%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Nucor has been increasing its dividend for 48 years. The dividend payout ratio of Nucor is 48.50%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Nucor will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.62% next year. This indicates that Nucor will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

In the past three months, Nucor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $15,855,110.00 in company stock. Only 0.71% of the stock of Nucor is held by insiders. 74.81% of the stock of Nucor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Nucor (NYSE:NUE



Earnings for Nucor are expected to decrease by -60.96% in the coming year, from $17.57 to $6.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Nucor is 17.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.51. The P/E ratio of Nucor is 17.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 29.78. Nucor has a PEG Ratio of 0.43. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Nucor has a P/B Ratio of 2.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

