Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC)

NVE Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

NVE last posted its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. NVE has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.2. NVE has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. NVE will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 21st at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

NVE is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.42%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. NVE has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

In the past three months, NVE insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of NVE is held by insiders. 70.80% of the stock of NVE is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of NVE is 31.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.22. The P/E ratio of NVE is 31.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 47.94. NVE has a P/B Ratio of 5.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

