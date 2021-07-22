Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Earnings results for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

OFG Bancorp last posted its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $128.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. OFG Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. OFG Bancorp will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 21st at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Dividend Strength: OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.60%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. OFG Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of OFG Bancorp is 21.77%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, OFG Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.11% next year. This indicates that OFG Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

In the past three months, OFG Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.47% of the stock of OFG Bancorp is held by insiders. 90.56% of the stock of OFG Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG



Earnings for OFG Bancorp are expected to grow by 6.55% in the coming year, from $2.29 to $2.44 per share. The P/E ratio of OFG Bancorp is 10.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.22. The P/E ratio of OFG Bancorp is 10.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.59. OFG Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

