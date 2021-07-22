Reports First Quarter 2020 Results Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Earnings results for Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $5.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.87.

Pool last issued its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has generated $8.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.9. Pool has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. Pool will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pool in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $448.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.97%. The high price target for POOL is $535.00 and the low price target for POOL is $333.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pool has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $448.67, Pool has a forecasted downside of 2.0% from its current price of $457.69. Pool has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool has a dividend yield of 0.71%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Pool has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of Pool is 38.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Pool will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.17% next year. This indicates that Pool will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

In the past three months, Pool insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $21,757,571.00 in company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of Pool is held by insiders. 90.36% of the stock of Pool is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL



Earnings for Pool are expected to grow by 7.82% in the coming year, from $12.28 to $13.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Pool is 42.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.51. The P/E ratio of Pool is 42.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 39.73. Pool has a P/B Ratio of 28.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

