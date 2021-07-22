Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN)

Earnings results for Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN)

Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, hasn’t provided us with the upcoming earnings report date.

Pzena Investment Management last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5. Pzena Investment Management has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. Pzena Investment Management will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 21st at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN)

Dividend Strength: Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management has a dividend yield of 1.13%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Pzena Investment Management has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN)

In the past three months, Pzena Investment Management insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 53.19% of the stock of Pzena Investment Management is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 14.85% of the stock of Pzena Investment Management is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN



The P/E ratio of Pzena Investment Management is 14.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.22. The P/E ratio of Pzena Investment Management is 14.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.59. Pzena Investment Management has a P/B Ratio of 7.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

