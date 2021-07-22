Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

Earnings results for Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.9399999999999995. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.3599999999999999.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. The company earned $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has generated $7.71 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. Reliance Steel & Aluminum will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $155.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.29%. The high price target for RS is $181.00 and the low price target for RS is $123.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum pays a meaningful dividend of 1.85%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Reliance Steel & Aluminum is 35.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Reliance Steel & Aluminum will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.25% next year. This indicates that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

In the past three months, Reliance Steel & Aluminum insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $757,850.00 in company stock. Only 0.78% of the stock of Reliance Steel & Aluminum is held by insiders. 82.13% of the stock of Reliance Steel & Aluminum is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS



Earnings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum are expected to decrease by -29.83% in the coming year, from $16.16 to $11.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Reliance Steel & Aluminum is 16.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.56. The P/E ratio of Reliance Steel & Aluminum is 16.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 43.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a PEG Ratio of 0.99. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a P/B Ratio of 1.88. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

