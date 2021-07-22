Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP)

Earnings results for Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP)

Resources Connection, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Resources Connection is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.19%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Resources Connection does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Resources Connection is 57.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Resources Connection will have a dividend payout ratio of 63.64% next year. This indicates that Resources Connection will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Resources Connection insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.97% of the stock of Resources Connection is held by insiders. 76.38% of the stock of Resources Connection is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Resources Connection are expected to grow by 60.00% in the coming year, from $0.55 to $0.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Resources Connection is 71.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.22. The P/E ratio of Resources Connection is 71.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 23.87. Resources Connection has a P/B Ratio of 1.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

