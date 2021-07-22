Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Earnings results for Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Robert Half International last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Robert Half International has generated $2.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.2. Robert Half International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. Robert Half International will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “5793718”.

Analyst Opinion on Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Robert Half International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $79.63, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.00%. The high price target for RHI is $111.00 and the low price target for RHI is $52.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Robert Half International has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International pays a meaningful dividend of 1.76%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Robert Half International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Robert Half International is 56.30%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Robert Half International will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.26% next year. This indicates that Robert Half International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

In the past three months, Robert Half International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of Robert Half International is held by insiders. 87.80% of the stock of Robert Half International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI



Earnings for Robert Half International are expected to grow by 9.86% in the coming year, from $4.16 to $4.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Robert Half International is 30.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.56. The P/E ratio of Robert Half International is 30.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 52.93. Robert Half International has a PEG Ratio of 1.30. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Robert Half International has a P/B Ratio of 8.28. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

