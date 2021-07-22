Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

Earnings results for Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Safehold last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Safehold has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.5. Safehold has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. Safehold will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 402-970-0847 with passcode “7260006”.

Analyst Opinion on Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Safehold in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $93.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.33%. The high price target for SAFE is $100.00 and the low price target for SAFE is $85.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Safehold has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $93.33, Safehold has a forecasted upside of 9.3% from its current price of $85.37. Safehold has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold has a dividend yield of 0.80%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Safehold has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Safehold is 58.12%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Safehold will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.77% next year. This indicates that Safehold will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

In the past three months, Safehold insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $9,184,773.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.53% of the stock of Safehold is held by insiders. Only 28.23% of the stock of Safehold is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE



Earnings for Safehold are expected to grow by 23.02% in the coming year, from $1.39 to $1.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Safehold is 75.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.01. The P/E ratio of Safehold is 75.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.77. Safehold has a P/B Ratio of 3.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

