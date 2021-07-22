thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Earnings results for Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corp is estimated to report earnings on 07/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.15.

Scientific Games last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business earned $729 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. Its quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Scientific Games has generated ($3.79) earnings per share over the last year. Scientific Games has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Scientific Games in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $64.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.80%. The high price target for SGMS is $95.00 and the low price target for SGMS is $26.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games does not currently pay a dividend. Scientific Games does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

In the past three months, Scientific Games insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 40.30% of the stock of Scientific Games is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 84.98% of the stock of Scientific Games is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS



Earnings for Scientific Games are expected to grow by 477.27% in the coming year, from $0.44 to $2.54 per share. The P/E ratio of Scientific Games is -14.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Scientific Games is -14.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

