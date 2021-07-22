Nothing seems to bother Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX)

Earnings results for Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.44.

Skechers U.S.A. last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Its revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Skechers U.S.A. has generated $0.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.5. Skechers U.S.A. has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. Skechers U.S.A. will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13721146”.

Analyst Opinion on Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Skechers U.S.A. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.20%. The high price target for SKX is $62.00 and the low price target for SKX is $35.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Skechers U.S.A. has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.88, Skechers U.S.A. has a forecasted upside of 5.2% from its current price of $50.26. Skechers U.S.A. has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A. does not currently pay a dividend. Skechers U.S.A. does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX)

In the past three months, Skechers U.S.A. insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,820,813.00 in company stock. Only 25.92% of the stock of Skechers U.S.A. is held by insiders. 81.68% of the stock of Skechers U.S.A. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX



Earnings for Skechers U.S.A. are expected to grow by 24.40% in the coming year, from $2.09 to $2.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Skechers U.S.A. is 53.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.01. The P/E ratio of Skechers U.S.A. is 53.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 40.18. Skechers U.S.A. has a P/B Ratio of 2.85. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here