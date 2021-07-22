How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Earnings results for Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-On Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.9100000000000001.

Snap-on last issued its earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Snap-on has generated $11.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.0. Snap-on has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. Snap-on will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 719-457-0820.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Snap-on in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $190.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.92%. The high price target for SNA is $280.00 and the low price target for SNA is $128.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Snap-on has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.14, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $190.60, Snap-on has a forecasted downside of 14.9% from its current price of $224.03. Snap-on has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Snap-on pays a meaningful dividend of 2.20%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Snap-on has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of Snap-on is 42.30%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Snap-on will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.10% next year. This indicates that Snap-on will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Snap-on insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,450,036.00 in company stock. Only 4.20% of the stock of Snap-on is held by insiders. 86.62% of the stock of Snap-on is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Snap-on are expected to grow by 7.21% in the coming year, from $13.46 to $14.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Snap-on is 17.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.56. The P/E ratio of Snap-on is 17.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 39.73. Snap-on has a PEG Ratio of 1.70. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Snap-on has a P/B Ratio of 3.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

