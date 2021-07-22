thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Earnings results for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Company is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 13 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.67.

Southwest Airlines last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Its revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Southwest Airlines has generated ($6.22) earnings per share over the last year. Southwest Airlines has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. Southwest Airlines will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 12:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Southwest Airlines in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.26, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.31%. The high price target for LUV is $85.00 and the low price target for LUV is $40.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines does not currently pay a dividend. Southwest Airlines does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

In the past three months, Southwest Airlines insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.32% of the stock of Southwest Airlines is held by insiders. 77.89% of the stock of Southwest Airlines is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV



Earnings for Southwest Airlines are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.23) to $3.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Southwest Airlines is -10.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Southwest Airlines is -10.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Southwest Airlines has a P/B Ratio of 3.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

