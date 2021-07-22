How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB)

Earnings results for Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has generated $1.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. Spirit of Texas Bancshares will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13721108#”.

Analyst Opinion on Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.16%. The high price target for STXB is $26.00 and the low price target for STXB is $26.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.00, Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a forecasted upside of 19.2% from its current price of $21.82. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 1.64%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Spirit of Texas Bancshares is 19.89%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Spirit of Texas Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.05% next year. This indicates that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB)

In the past three months, Spirit of Texas Bancshares insiders have sold 49,479.43% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $3,982.00 in company stock and sold $1,974,253.00 in company stock. Only 25.24% of the stock of Spirit of Texas Bancshares is held by insiders. 36.85% of the stock of Spirit of Texas Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB



Earnings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares are expected to decrease by -12.50% in the coming year, from $2.16 to $1.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Spirit of Texas Bancshares is 10.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.22. The P/E ratio of Spirit of Texas Bancshares is 10.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.59. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

