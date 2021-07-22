Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Earnings results for Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 15 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Teck Resources last released its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm earned $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Teck Resources has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year. Teck Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Teck Resources will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Teck Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 38.99%. The high price target for TECK is $38.50 and the low price target for TECK is $14.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Teck Resources has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.44, Teck Resources has a forecasted upside of 39.0% from its current price of $21.18. Teck Resources has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources has a dividend yield of 0.40%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Teck Resources has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Teck Resources is 10.26%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Teck Resources will have a dividend payout ratio of 3.28% next year. This indicates that Teck Resources will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

In the past three months, Teck Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 45.38% of the stock of Teck Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK



Earnings for Teck Resources are expected to grow by 3.39% in the coming year, from $2.36 to $2.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Teck Resources is -62.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Teck Resources is -62.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Teck Resources has a PEG Ratio of 0.44. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Teck Resources has a P/B Ratio of 0.72. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here