Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

Earnings results for The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 07/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

The Blackstone Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business earned $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group has generated $2.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.3. The Blackstone Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Blackstone Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $83.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.16%. The high price target for BX is $121.00 and the low price target for BX is $58.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Blackstone Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $83.40, The Blackstone Group has a forecasted downside of 21.2% from its current price of $105.79. The Blackstone Group has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group pays a meaningful dividend of 3.16%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Blackstone Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of The Blackstone Group is 123.77%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, The Blackstone Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 82.62% in the coming year. This indicates that The Blackstone Group may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

In the past three months, The Blackstone Group insiders have sold 7,826.59% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $2,910,000.00 in company stock and sold $230,663,723.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of The Blackstone Group is held by insiders. 60.65% of the stock of The Blackstone Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX



Earnings for The Blackstone Group are expected to grow by 9.37% in the coming year, from $3.63 to $3.97 per share. The P/E ratio of The Blackstone Group is 19.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.51. The P/E ratio of The Blackstone Group is 19.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.79. The Blackstone Group has a P/B Ratio of 4.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

