Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Earnings results for The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.6899999999999995.

The Boston Beer last posted its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm earned $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. The Boston Beer has generated $14.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.5. The Boston Beer has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. The Boston Beer will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Boston Beer in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1,252.31 The high price target for SAM is $1,490.00 and the low price target for SAM is $925.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Boston Beer has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1,252.31, The Boston Beer has a forecasted upside of ∞ from its current price of $0.00. The Boston Beer has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer does not currently pay a dividend. The Boston Beer does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

In the past three months, The Boston Beer insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $44,323,625.00 in company stock. Only 24.30% of the stock of The Boston Beer is held by insiders. 70.95% of the stock of The Boston Beer is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM



Earnings for The Boston Beer are expected to grow by 20.65% in the coming year, from $23.54 to $28.40 per share. The P/E ratio of The Boston Beer is 48.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.51. The P/E ratio of The Boston Beer is 48.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 58.50.

