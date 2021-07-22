Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

Earnings results for TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

TriState Capital last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.83 million. TriState Capital has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9. TriState Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. TriState Capital will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10157838”.

Analyst Opinion on TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TriState Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.14%. The high price target for TSC is $29.00 and the low price target for TSC is $26.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TriState Capital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.50, TriState Capital has a forecasted upside of 35.1% from its current price of $20.35. TriState Capital has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital does not currently pay a dividend. TriState Capital does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

In the past three months, TriState Capital insiders have bought 145.50% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $57,079.00 in company stock and sold $23,250.00 in company stock. Only 7.90% of the stock of TriState Capital is held by insiders. 76.54% of the stock of TriState Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC



Earnings for TriState Capital are expected to grow by 32.88% in the coming year, from $1.46 to $1.94 per share. The P/E ratio of TriState Capital is 15.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.22. The P/E ratio of TriState Capital is 15.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.59. TriState Capital has a P/B Ratio of 1.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

