Earnings and Growth Analysis : Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Earnings results for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.53.

Twitter last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twitter has generated ($1.32) earnings per share over the last year. Twitter has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. Twitter will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 6:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

35 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Twitter in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.94, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.86%. The high price target for TWTR is $112.00 and the low price target for TWTR is $28.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 18 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Twitter has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 16 buy ratings, 18 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $68.94, Twitter has a forecasted downside of 0.9% from its current price of $69.54. Twitter has been the subject of 15 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter does not currently pay a dividend. Twitter does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

In the past three months, Twitter insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,347,214.00 in company stock. Only 2.56% of the stock of Twitter is held by insiders. 78.21% of the stock of Twitter is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR



Earnings for Twitter are expected to grow by 100.00% in the coming year, from $0.23 to $0.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Twitter is -59.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Twitter is -59.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Twitter has a P/B Ratio of 6.94. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here