worth buying post Earnings results? Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.67.

Union Pacific last posted its earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.06. The company earned $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Its revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Union Pacific has generated $8.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.1. Union Pacific has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. Union Pacific will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 8:45 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Union Pacific in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $232.48, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.04%. The high price target for UNP is $269.00 and the low price target for UNP is $175.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings, 15 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Union Pacific has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $232.48, Union Pacific has a forecasted upside of 7.0% from its current price of $217.19. Union Pacific has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific pays a meaningful dividend of 1.99%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Union Pacific has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Union Pacific is 52.26%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Union Pacific will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.12% next year. This indicates that Union Pacific will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

In the past three months, Union Pacific insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.20% of the stock of Union Pacific is held by insiders. 77.38% of the stock of Union Pacific is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP



Earnings for Union Pacific are expected to grow by 12.32% in the coming year, from $9.74 to $10.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Union Pacific is 28.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.51. The P/E ratio of Union Pacific is 28.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 63.50. Union Pacific has a PEG Ratio of 2.20. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Union Pacific has a P/B Ratio of 8.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

